Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E08 Exclusive Clip: Johnny's Head Games

BLEEDING COOL EXCLUSIVE: In this clip from FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E08: "Human Claw," Johnny Knoxville runs down the rules.

A twisted take on the classic carnival claw machine, series host Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") serious head games, and the semi-finals in sight make for an interesting combination heading into this week's episode of FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E08: "Human Claw." That brings us to our EXCLUSIVE look at this week's round, as Knoxville lays out the rules for what will be the most challenging (and disgusting) End Game this season, so far. Check out the official overview, image gallery sneak peek clip at "Human Claw."

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 8: "Human Claw" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 8: "Human Claw" – A warped game of human claw machine brings the final seven face-to-face with hungry snakes and squeaking rats. With the $200,000 in sight, alliances are tested and power shifts. Who will survive the medieval End Game and secure their spot in the semi-finals?

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

