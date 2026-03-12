Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Crawford on Racist Fans, GRRM Support

HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Tanzyn Crawford on joining the GOT prequel, racist backlash, and getting GRRM's endorsement.

Article Summary Tanzyn Crawford addresses racist backlash after being cast as Tanselle in HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

George R. R. Martin personally endorsed Crawford, saying she matched his vision of Tanselle perfectly

Crawford describes Tanselle as a unique, independent presence amid the show's brutal, male-dominated world

The series adapts Martin's Hedge Knight novella, with Dunk and Egg on a quest set 100 years before Game of Thrones

It's shameful that in 2026, we're painfully reminded there are bad faith actors who remind us constantly, "This is why we can't have nice things" as is the case of the racist backlash against the casting of Australian actress Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, a traveling performer from Dorne at the tourney at Ashford Meadow, who charms Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall (Peter Claffey), in HBO's latest Game of Thrones spinoff, the prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Appearing in the first four episodes, the Tiny Beautiful Things star spoke with Wonderland about the initial criticisms from trolls, and none of it mattered after getting the endorsement of author George R. R. Martin.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Tanzyn Crawford on Brushing Off Racists and GRRM Endorsement

"It was intimidating to step into something that people are so connected to, love so much, and have a lot of opinions about," Crawford said. "I definitely did get some negativity around race, but at the end of the day, I'm employed — and I'm following my dreams." As far as what the author thought of her for the Ira Parker-created series, "[Martin told me] 'You're exactly what I pictured [for Tanselle]'," the Assassin's Creed star said. "The beauty of Tanselle in this series is she's a softer outlet. The rest of the show is very manly, quite harsh and brutal. I think she's self-confident and has her own little passions and worlds that are very separate from everyone else. Of course, her storyline involves Dunk [Claffey], but she has her own thing going on."

The first season of AKOTSK came from Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, with the second season from the second Dunk and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), "The Sworn Sword." The series, set 100 years before GOT, follows a Dunk as he tries to prove himself worthy to serve, as he's joined by Egg, who dedicates himself to being his squire. For more on Crawford's career, you can check out the full interview.

