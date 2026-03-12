Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: bluey

Bluey Stage Show Debuts This Month on Disney+; More Minisodes in May

Disney+ announced that Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show will hit the streamer this month, with more "minisodes" hitting the streamer in May.

With the global phenomenon set to hit the big screen in August 2027, Joe Brumm's Bluey hasn't forgotten its television roots – and Disney+ has something big planned for fans this month and later in May. First up, a special televised version of the popular touring theatrical production of Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show will debut on the streaming service on March 16th. But that's not all, because a collection of "Bluey Minisodes" that were previously only available online and in Australia will make its debut on the streaming service on May 20th. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about the stage show screening and that special collection on minisodes:

"Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show": The televised version of the theatrical production will include live performances of fan-favorite Bluey characters brought to life by world-class puppeteers. Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show is an adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning animated series, with an original story by Brumm and music specially composed by Joff Bush.

"Bluey Minisodes": Previously available only online and in Australia, the collection includes 10 bite-sized shorts ranging from 1 to 3 minutes. Produced by Ludo Studio, the shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey. The collection lineup includes: "Humpty Dumpty," "Green Bottles," "Flying Saucer," "Tea Party," "Pea Pod Sausages," "Old Macdonald," "Honk," "Lollipop Song," "Cinderella," and "Make Mum Laugh."

The special is produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions in association with Ludo Studio, Andrew Kay, and Windmill Theatre Co., and is distributed internationally by BBC Studios, with executive producers Tom Cousins and Anna Perowne. All previously released "minisodes" are currently available to stream on Disney+. BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, in partnership with Ludo Studio, announced that the feature-length Bluey movie will be released in theaters on August 6th, 2027.

