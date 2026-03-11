Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear E08 "Human Claw": Breakdancing with Rats?!?

The contestants eye the semi-finals during tonight's round of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E08: "Human Claw."

No, that person below is not trying to impress host Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass") with a dance routine involving breakdancing and live rats (though that would be pretty sweet). That's one of the final contestants on FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, with their eye on the semi-final round. We've got a preview for S01E08: "Human Claw" for you to check out below, including an official overview, an image gallery, and a sneak peek that sees Knoxville lay out the rules for what will be the most challenging (and disgusting) End Game this season – and that's all waiting for you below:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 8: "Human Claw" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Season 1 Episode 8: "Human Claw" – A warped game of human claw machine brings the final seven face-to-face with hungry snakes and squeaking rats. With the $200,000 in sight, alliances are tested and power shifts. Who will survive the medieval End Game and secure their spot in the semi-finals?

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

