Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics The Joker Arrives with New McFarlane Toys Todd's Mods

McFarlane Toys continues their ongoing DC Comics Todd’s Mods line with new Limited Edition Collector Vinyl figures

Article Summary The Joker joins McFarlane Toys’ Todd’s Mods as a 4.5” bold, limited edition collector vinyl figure

Features The Joker’s classic purple suit, green hair, and trademark sinister grin in an exaggerated style

Figure design pays tribute to The Joker’s mysterious origin tied to the Red Hood and chemical transformation

Pre-orders for The Joker vinyl are live now for $19.99, with a release set for late March 2026

McFarlane Toys' Todd's Mods line is a series of 4.5" limited-edition vinyl figures that put a bold, exaggerated twist on classic DC characters. These vinyls are sculpted with oversized proportions and an artsy finish, making them perfect for any DC Comics fan to add to their collection. The Todd's Mods line kicked off with releases like Batman, Bane, and Swamp Thing and has expanded to more fan favorites like Killer Croc, King Shark, and Superman. Another iconic villain is now ready to get the last laugh as The Joker is now getting his very own DC Comics Todd Mod's release. The origin of The Joker is famously mysterious, with multiple stories offering different explanations for how Gotham City's most chaotic criminal came to be.

However, most remain the same, focusing on him adopting the Red Hood persona and falling into a vat of chemicals while fleeing Batman. These chemicals would go on to bleach his skin white, turn his hair green, and permanently distort his face into a red grin. McFarlane Toys was sure to capture all of that and more with a wicked new Joker vinyl figure. The Clown Prince of Crime is featured in his iconic purple suit, with a creepy grin and green hair, hiding a massive hammer behind his back. This clown is ready to get the last laugh on you, Batman, and DC Comics collection as pre-orders are already live for $19.99. Fans can reserve one now on the McFarlane Toys Store with a late March 2026 release.

The Joker (Todd's Mods) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl

"Meet The Joker, reimagined in a bold, stylized Todd's Mods look. This 4.5" posed vinyl figure is a limited edition collector piece made to stand out on display and for completing your Todd's Mods lineup."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!