Man of Tomorrow: Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Joins The Cast

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre will reprise his role as the Green Lantern John Stewart in the upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

One of the main actors from a DC TV show is making the jump to the movies. We got our first look at Lanterns pretty recently, and the reactions from fans have been mixed. However, it sounds like one of the aspects fans don't have a problem with is the casting, which is good since DC casting is something that impacts multiple projects now. We got a Green Lantern in Superman, and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, we have confirmation that Aaron Pierre will appear in Man of Tomorrow as the Green Lantern John Stewart. Production on the film is reportedly set to start this summer.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well-known series of comics with that name ran from 1995 to 1999, so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

