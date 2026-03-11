Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly: Alan Tudyk Is Slap-Happy to Get the Call From Nathan Fillion

With the big Firefly-related (?) reveal set for Sunday, Alan Tudyk was slap-happy to answer the call when Nathan Fillion asked the question.

Article Summary Alan Tudyk joins Nathan Fillion and the Firefly crew for a mysterious announcement coming March 15.

Fillion makes it clear he wouldn't move forward with any Firefly project without Tudyk on board.

All primary Firefly cast members have now been recruited for the secretive new project.

Speculation builds within the fandom as teasers drop, fueling excitement for the big Firefly reveal.

Full disclosure? We just assumed that Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) was already aboard whatever the Firefly-related thing is that Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) recruited Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), and Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb) for. It seems we were wrong, with Fillion officially making it clear that whatever this is, he wasn't going to do it without him. As for whatever that something might be, we'll find out in four days, on Sunday, March 15th.

"It's not bobbleheads…," read the caption to what we're assuming is the final recruiting video. "Announcing this Sunday." Here's a look at Fillion and Tudyk's exchange:

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that were posted, starring Torres, Baccarin, Maher, Glau, Staite, and Baldwin:

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

