First Appearance 1/6 Scale Daredevil Figure Debuts from Mondo
Mondo reveals a new Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure inspired by the First Appearance of Daredevil is on the way
Article Summary
- Mondo unveils a limited-edition 1/6 scale Daredevil figure in his original yellow costume.
- This collectible is inspired by Daredevil’s first appearance on Spider-Man: The Animated Series.
- Figure features multiple portraits, swappable hands, and signature billy club accessories.
- Only 250 pieces available; pre-orders open soon on Mondo’s store for $235.
Mondo is returning to the animated world of Marvel Comics with a new limited-edition 1/6-scale release. Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: The Animated Series during Season 3 in the episodes "Framed" and "The Man Without Fear". Matt Murdock helps to clear Spider-Man's name after Peter Parker finds himself framed by the one and only Kingpin. Mondo has crafted a 1/6 scale Daredevil figure before, but they are now adding a Marvel Comics twist to a new limited release. Before adopting his famous red costume, Daredevil first appeared in a distinctive yellow, black, and red suit. The yellow suit was bright and unusual for a superhero operating mostly at night, and it featured a simple "D" emblem on the chest.
Mondo has now recreated this first-appearance suit for its Spider-Man: The Animated Series line, featuring a yellow cel-shaded design. Daredevil will come with three swappable hands, including a Matt Murdock portrait and a hand holding a removable mask. Other accessories include a variety of billy clubs, with normal, spinning, staff, and even grappling hook modes. Limited to only 250 pieces, pre-orders are not live on the Mondo Store just yet, but they will arrive soon for $235.
Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Daredevil 1/6 (1st Appearance)
"Murdock sent me to get you out." Your radar sense was right! The newest addition to our S: TAS 1/6 Scale Line, sporting yellow and red… the first appearance of vigilante attorney Daredevil. Restricted to just 250 units, Mondo's Daredevil 1/6 Scale Figure – First Appearance Limited Edition comes complete with swappable hands and portraits, plus Hornhead's iconic Billy Clubs. Justice is served!"
PRODUCT INCLUDES
- Daredevil Figure
- Alternate Angry Portrait
- Alternate Unmasked Matt Murdock Portrait
- x4 Pairs of Hands
- Right Hand Holding Cowl
- Left Hand Twirling Billy Club
- Billy Club
- Billy Club Staff
- Billy Club Grappling Hook
- Alternate Belt Buckle Attachment
- Figure Stand