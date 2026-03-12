Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: daredevil, Marvel Comics, mondo

First Appearance 1/6 Scale Daredevil Figure Debuts from Mondo

Mondo reveals a new Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure inspired by the First Appearance of Daredevil is on the way

Article Summary Mondo unveils a limited-edition 1/6 scale Daredevil figure in his original yellow costume.

This collectible is inspired by Daredevil’s first appearance on Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Figure features multiple portraits, swappable hands, and signature billy club accessories.

Only 250 pieces available; pre-orders open soon on Mondo’s store for $235.

Mondo is returning to the animated world of Marvel Comics with a new limited-edition 1/6-scale release. Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: The Animated Series during Season 3 in the episodes "Framed" and "The Man Without Fear". Matt Murdock helps to clear Spider-Man's name after Peter Parker finds himself framed by the one and only Kingpin. Mondo has crafted a 1/6 scale Daredevil figure before, but they are now adding a Marvel Comics twist to a new limited release. Before adopting his famous red costume, Daredevil first appeared in a distinctive yellow, black, and red suit. The yellow suit was bright and unusual for a superhero operating mostly at night, and it featured a simple "D" emblem on the chest.

Mondo has now recreated this first-appearance suit for its Spider-Man: The Animated Series line, featuring a yellow cel-shaded design. Daredevil will come with three swappable hands, including a Matt Murdock portrait and a hand holding a removable mask. Other accessories include a variety of billy clubs, with normal, spinning, staff, and even grappling hook modes. Limited to only 250 pieces, pre-orders are not live on the Mondo Store just yet, but they will arrive soon for $235.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Daredevil 1/6 (1st Appearance)

"Murdock sent me to get you out." Your radar sense was right! The newest addition to our S: TAS 1/6 Scale Line, sporting yellow and red… the first appearance of vigilante attorney Daredevil. Restricted to just 250 units, Mondo's Daredevil 1/6 Scale Figure – First Appearance Limited Edition comes complete with swappable hands and portraits, plus Hornhead's iconic Billy Clubs. Justice is served!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Daredevil Figure

Alternate Angry Portrait

Alternate Unmasked Matt Murdock Portrait

x4 Pairs of Hands

Right Hand Holding Cowl

Left Hand Twirling Billy Club

Billy Club

Billy Club Staff

Billy Club Grappling Hook

Alternate Belt Buckle Attachment

Figure Stand

