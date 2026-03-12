Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Big Mistakes

Big Mistakes Trailer: Netflix Previews Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott Series

Arriving on Netflix on April 9th, here's our best look yet at Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and Rachel Sennott's (I Love L.A.) Big Mistakes.

Article Summary Netflix drops the official trailer for Big Mistakes, starring Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott

The comedy series follows dysfunctional siblings pulled into organized crime by blackmail

Big Mistakes premieres April 9th and promises a blend of chaos, crime, and sharp wit

Dan Levy also serves as showrunner and executive producer for this eight-episode series

After the huge success of Schitt's Creek, a whole lot of folks have been wondering what Dan Levy has planned next. Well, it seems he's ready to make some Big Mistakes, with Netflix dropping the official trailer and preview images for his upcoming family crime comedy. Set to premiere on April 9th, the wildly dysfunctional, hilariously chaotic ride follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Needless to say, things do not go smoothly. Check out our best look yet at the series, waiting for you above, and here's a rundown of the preview images released:

Along with Levy, the eight-episode streaming series also stars Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch, The Four Seasons, Another Simple Favor) and Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, Scream 2, Roseanne, Hacks). In addition, the cast includes Jack Innanen (Adults, The Office Movers) as Max, Boran Kuzum (Thank You, Next, Bihter: A Forbidden Passion) as Yusuf, Abby Quinn (Hell of a Summer, Knock at the Cabin) as Natalie, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds, Sharp Objects) as Annette, Jacob Gutierrez (Dear Edward, Bull) as Tare, Joe Barbara (Just in Time, FBI) as Mike, and Mark Ivanir (Emilia Pérez, Zero Day) as Ivan.

Along with starring and serving as showrunner, Levy also serves as an executive producer. Series co-creator Rachel Sennott (I Love L.A., Bottoms) also serves as an executive producer, alongside Not a Real Production Company's Anne-Marie McGintee.

