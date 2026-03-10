Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Finale "Rubincon" Preview

It all comes down to this. Here's a preview for the Season 1 finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, S01E10: "Rubinson."

Article Summary The Starfleet Academy Season 1 finale, "Rubincon," sees Braka threatening the Federation's survival.

Chancellor Nahla and a team of cadets and instructors must outwit a vengeful foe in a high-stakes mission.

Official episode overview, exclusive images, trailers, and sneak peeks offer a deep dive into the epic climax.

Starfleet Academy continues to explore friendship, rivalry, and the spirit of hope in the Star Trek universe.

It's all come down to this, folks. The season finale of Paramount+ and Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman & Noga Landau's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Heading into S01E10: "Rubinson," it looks like Braka (Paul Giamatti) is holding all of the cards. Having cut off Athena from the Federation, it's up to Nahla (Holly Hunter) and a crew of cadets and instructors to pull off the impossible: free themselves from Braka's trap and save the Federation. Now that's a set-up for a season finale – and we have an official overview, images, trailer, and sneak peek for you to check out below:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy S01E10: "Rubincon" Preview

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 Episode 10: "Rubincon" – When an old enemy resurfaces as an existential threat to the Federation, Nahla must outwit a vengeful foe with a personal vendetta against her — as our cadets and instructors undertake a dangerous, seemingly impossible, mission to save everyone and everything they hold dear. Story by Noga Landau & Gaia Violo and teleplay by Alex Kurtzman & Kirsten Beyer, with Olatunde Osunsanmi directing.

Produced by CBS Studios, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Here's what we've previously learned about the cast and the upcoming "Star Trek" Universe series (with more details available for fans over at StarfleetAcademy):

Holly Hunter is Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor's First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star Paul Giamatti is part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season's villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert will voice Starfleet Academy's Digital Dean of Students, sharing daily announcements with students and keeping them informed about pressing matters.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners, with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes. They will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with the series produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!