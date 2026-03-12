Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: family guy, stewie

Stewie: Family Guy Spinoff From MacFarlane, Butler Gets 2-Season Order

FOX has reportedly given a two-season order for Seth MacFarlane and Kirker Butler's new "Family Guy" spinoff series, Stewie.

FOX's animated powerhouse Family Guy has announced a new spinoff series (one that we hope has a better lifespan than The Cleveland Show, though the characters transitioned nicely back to the main series), with Seth MacFarlane and long-time Family Guy writer & producer Kirker Butler's Stewie getting a two-season order from the network. Set to spotlight Stewie in preschool and during his time exploring time and space travel, the series is expected to hit FOX screens during the 2027-28 season (and streaming the following day on Hulu and internationally on Disney+). First reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, the series will reportedly establish its own universe of characters and storylines, with no impact on Family Guy (though Brian is expected to make appearances).

According to the official overview, "after getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure."

"I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show," MacFarlane shared in a statement. Butler added, "I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name." Stemming from 20th Animation, MacFarlane and Butler will serve as executive producers, alongside Kara Vallow.

