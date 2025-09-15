Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set for January 2026 Premiere: Bloys

HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys confirmed that Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres in Jan. 2026.

Article Summary HBO confirms A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere in January 2026, starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell

Casey Bloys narrows the release window from "winter" 2026 to an official January debut

The series comes from George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker and is set 100 years before Game of Thrones

Production is wrapped, with a teaser already previewed at Warner Bros. Discovery's 2025 Upfronts

Back in May of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed during its Upfronts presentation that writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms would hit screens in 2026 rather than at the end of this year. After a teaser for the series was screened during the event, HBO & HBO Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys noted that the series would premiere in the "winter," narrowing the release window to early 2026. Well, it looks like it's going to be very early in 2026. Speaking with Variety after the 77th Emmy Awards saw shows like The Pitt and The Penguin walk away with some major hardware, Bloys offered some quick updates on a number of other projects. When asked about the release window for "Seven Kingdoms" and what he meant by "winter," Bloys narrowed the time frame dramatically: "I'm going to say January. How about that?"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and more.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer, with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

