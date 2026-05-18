Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, star trek

Captain Seven Of Nine In The Daily LITG, 18th of May, 2026

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Captain Seven Of Nine tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG countdown of yesterday’s biggest stories.

See the ten most-read stories, from Captain Seven Of Nine to Marvel, TV, movie, and collectibles headlines.

Catch additional highlights, including new comic announcements, retailer exclusives, and weekly anticipated titles.

Look back through LITG history with top stories from the same date across the past six years and comics birthdays.

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Captain Seven Of Nine and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Justice League Red

LITG two years ago, DC & Image Comics August 2024 Solicits

LITG three years ago, Trump Trumpitty Trump Trump

LITG four years ago, Solo Star Wars

LITG five years ago – Weapons of Mass Decision for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – Animal Crossing has New Horizons

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Hyde of Superfan Promotions

of Superfan Promotions Cara Nicole , author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.

, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva. Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold

Frank McLaughlin , creator of Judomaster

, creator of Judomaster Shea Anton Pensa , artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher

, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher Cartoonist Łukasz Kowalczuk

David Hurley , creator of Don't Pick the Flowers:

, creator of Don't Pick the Flowers: Scratch Comics publisher Shane Chebsey

Joshua Cozine of Stranger Comics.

of Stranger Comics. Former London comic store clerk, Chris Rice

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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