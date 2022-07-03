A League of Their Own Film Cast, Writer Discuss Upcoming Amazon Series

As we loom closer to the premiere of Amazon's Prime Video series reboot of A League of Their Own, The Hollywood Reporter interviewed screenwriter Lowell Ganz and original stars Geena Davis and Lori Petty to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Penny Marshall film that inspired it. The film and series are based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) which was formed during World War II to initially act as a replacement baseball league while the men served in active combat. Formed in 1943, the AAGPBL managed to survive on its own for nine more years even after the war in 1945 before folding in 1954.

"The [Amazon series'] producers reached out to me way in the beginning to just connect with me and let me know that it was happening," Davis, who played Rockford Peaches catcher Dottie Hinson in the film. "I told them I was very excited about it. I can't wait." It's a whole different experience for Ganz. "Yes. Yes! I'm not speaking from a place of resentment. I'm just speaking from a place of, I doubt that I will watch it because it will feel too strange to me," he said. "I can't imagine that I will enjoy the experience. I didn't watch the 'Parenthood' series either, and I'm sure it was very good because everybody said it was very good. But [to me,] those characters are mine." "I did reach out to them and offer any help I could give them," Petty, who played Dottie's sister and Peaches' pitcher Kit Keller, said. "They really wanted to make their own thing, which is great. And I hope it's a huge hit."

The 1992 Marshall film followed Davis and Petty's characters as they went through playing for their local dairy farm team before being recruited to play baseball in the AAGPBL. It chronicled the season of the Peaches' success, their reluctant manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), and the impact of the war on the players. Kit was traded to the Racine Belles after a scrum with her sister setting up the climax of the film for the championship game. The film also starred Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall, and Bill Pullman.

The Prime Video series will feature original characters played by Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, and Nick Offerman. A League of Their Own will premiere on August 12th. For more on the 1992 film including the failed 1993 spinoff that starred Sam McMurray and Carey Lowell (in the Hanks and Davis roles), proposed Dugan prequel/sequel, Demi Moore, Debra Winger, and more behind-the-scenes stories, you can check out the complete interview here.