A League of Their Own: Nick Offerman Joins Amazon Series Cast

With production underway in Pittsburgh on Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), and Sony Pictures TV's reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own, it appears Amazon series has found its "Jimmy Dugan" (Tom Hanks in the film) in Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman. A former Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, Offerman's Casey "Dove" Porter earned his nickname when his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was going to be the next big Major League Baseball star until he blew out his arm three years into his run. Now, he sees taking the Peaches to the championship could be his key to a comeback.

With a pilot directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Jacobson, Amazon Prime's A League of Their Own is an hour-long comedy/drama that tells the personal stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season-to-season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late-night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying, and road trips across a rapidly changing the United States. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta), Chanté Adams (Bad Hair), and Roberta Colindrez (Vida) join Jacobson on the series. Melanie Field (Florida Girls), Molly Ephraim (Perry Mason), and Kate Berlant (The Good Place) are set to recur. A League of Their Own is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions. Graham and Jacobson executive produce, alongside Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo. Elizabeth Koe serves as co-executive producer, with pilot director Babbit also executive producing the opener. Surviving members of the AAGPBL served as consultants on the pilot and are expected to continue on with the series.

