A League of Their Own: Patrick J. Adams on Carson & Charlie's Fate

BLEEDING COOL INTERVIEW: Patrick J. Adams on if A League of Their Own creator/star Abbi Jacobson revealed Charlie & Carson's fate.

The unfortunate side effect of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023 is how studios decided the fate of certain shows due to the work stoppages, and one of the casualties was A League of Their Own. Loosely based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film of the same name, the Prime Video series adaptation serves as a reimaging of the Rockford Peaches, a franchise that was part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), which started during World War II as the bulk of Major League Baseball players were drafted to serve overseas, but the demand for baseball in America never wavered. Both film and TV series were original narrative takes of the real franchise and all-female league,e with the Prime Video series featuring co-creator (alongside Will Graham) and star Abbi Jacobson, who played Carson Shaw, the Rockford Peaches catcher trying to adapt to her newfound life as a professional athlete while eagerly awaiting the fate of her serving husband Charlie Shaw (Patrick J. Adams). While promoting his latest Lionsgate romantic comedy, Young Werther, Adams spoke to Bleeding Cool about the season one cliffhanger that was set up to be completed in the shortened second and final season but never materialized due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

A League of Their Own Star Patrick J. Adams Reveals If He Was Ever Told of Carson & Charlie's Relationship Fate

As we dive into Carson's journey, we get to know the other players on the Peaches, similar to the 1992 film that starred Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, as the Prime Video series featured original characters separate from the film with subtle creative decisions like having the Peaches catcher as film focus (Davis played Dottie Hinson), who finds herself at odds with the Major League player-turned-manager. Hanks played Jimmy Dugan in the film, while Nick Offerman played Casey "Dove" Porter in the Prime Video series. The TV series also took dramatic differences from the film, exploring the deeper social constructs featuring POC as Carson develops a friendship with Max Chapman (Chanté Adams), an African American pitcher who tries to play for her factory baseball team but is often rebuffed by her male counterparts.

The other major narrative that wasn't featured in the Marshall film is how the Prime Video series embraced the LGBTQ stories and Carson's journey of self-discovery with teammate Greta Gill (D'Arcy Carden). As the two find themselves entrenched in an affair, Carson gets news that Charlie is coming home, and her future as Peaches player-coach is in jeopardy. At the unintended series finale, "Perfect Game," the team disbands for the off-season, moving away from their assigned housing as Charlie attempts to surprise his wife to pick her up when he walks in on Carson and Greta sharing an intimate kiss at the home's porch. As Greta leaves, Carson turns and faces a slack-jawed Charlie with flowers.

Bleeding Cool: When it comes to 'A League of Their Own,' did Will or Abbi inform you of what would have happened between your character, Charlie, and Abbi's character of Carons and how the series would have ended had Prime Video allowed you to wrap instead of the strikes putting an end to it?

Adams: That's a good question. I don't remember. The only thing we talked about was the idea of returning right to that moment when the show ended with that moment of discovery. No one ever told me exactly what direction we would go in, and I was certainly curious and sad that we were not doing that.

All episodes of Sony Pictures TV's A League of Their Own, which also stars Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant, are available on Prime Video. Young Werther, which also Douglas Booth, Alison Pill, and Iris Apatow is in theaters, digital, and on-demand on December 13th.

