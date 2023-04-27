A League of Their Own: D'Arcy Carden Grateful for Season 2 Opportunity D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) spoke with Bleeding Cool about wrapping up Amazon's A League of Their Own with a four-episode season.

With Amazon Prime Video announcing the TV adaptation of the historical female baseball drama A League of Their Own would be renewed for a second season, fans would naturally be elated… until you hear that it will be the final one and it will only be four episodes. Star D'Arcy Carden plays Rockford Peaches baseball player Greta Gill, who develops a relationship with series lead Abbi Jacobson's character Carson Shaw (who is also recruited to the team) but develops as a player-coach after their original manager Casey "Dove" Porter (Nick Offerman) takes another job with the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball. The series is loosely based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film of the same name introducing a new generation of audiences to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPB) that was formed during World War II that operated as an alternative professional league as the bulk of the MLB players fought in the war. While promoting her work with Citizen Watch America for their upcoming CZ Smart Watch, Carden spoke with Bleeding Cool about her feelings about the renewal and making the best of the opportunity.

Making the Best of a Unique Opportunity in "A League of Their Own"

The TV version of A League of Their Own focuses on a different set of original characters from the Marshall film but still focuses on the Peaches while focusing far more on the players' lives over the course of the eight-episode season. Casting was also far more inclusive, with a greater emphasis on social commentary that deals with a variety of issues, including misogyny, racism, and LGBTQ. In the season one finale, Greta and Carson are trying to decide what to do with their future in the offseason, but their love proves too powerful as they spend one last intimate kiss on the porch of the assigned team housing. As Greta leaves, Carson's husband, Charlie (Patrick J. Adams), is trying to approach Carson with flowers, coincidentally catching a glimpse of their affair as his wife discovers she's busted.

"We haven't started filming yet. When you fall in love with the character, the show, and with a cast like, you want to do 20 seasons of something," Carden said. "As many as you get is great, and you always want more and more. There's part of me that's bummed we're only doing one more, but also that I get to do any of it at all. I mean to do any of it at all is so lucky, and I'm so grateful for it. To get back out on the field with the gals and play baseball and re-meet those characters and continue their story is…I'm grateful for it. Four episodes or whatever, I'm grateful for it." A League of Their Own also stars Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. Preorders are currently available on the CZ Smart on Citizen Watch America's website here.