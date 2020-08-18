A.P. Bio Fans Offered Extra Credit with Peacock Companion Podcast

With Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Patton Oswalt (Happy!), and the rest of the gang from Whitlock High School ready to ring in the third season starting September 3, fans of Peacock's A.P. Bio are getting a very cool way to earn a little "extra credit." Starting this Tuesday, cast members Eddie Leavy (Anthony) and Sari Arambulo (Grace) host the companion podcast series "'A.P Bio': The Podcast" where the duo interview series creator Mike O'Brien, Howerton (Jack), Oswalt (Principal Durbin), and others- where they reveal behind-the-scenes anecdotes, audition stories, character evolutions and more.

"I'm so excited for this podcast. It was really cool of Peacock to agree to do it. And Sari and Eddie are the perfect hosts. They are incredibly positive, enthusiastic, and interested in showcasing all aspects of the show," said O'Brien. Now here a look at the first two episodes, beginning with an introduction to the podcast, and followed by O'Brien and others offering a recap of the first season:

"Introducing A.P. Bio: The Podcast": Alright everybody, start to shut up and subscribe to the official podcast for Peacock's A.P. Bio. Join hosts Eddie Leavy and Sari Arambulo as they chat with guests like creator Mike O'Brien, stars Patton Oswalt and Allisyn Snyder, and more. Listen to get insider access to A.P. Bio's cast and crew as they reveal behind-the-scenes anecdotes, audition stories, character evolutions and much more.

"Season One Recap with Mike O'Brien": Begin to shut your mouths! Hosts Sari Arambulo (Grace) and Eddie Leavy (Anthony) talk to A.P. Bio showrunner and creator Mike O'Brien about his hometown inspiration behind the show, the joys of drowning robot babies, and the anxieties of having to almost turn down an NBC comedy legend. Also featuring guests Mike Shoemaker (Executive Producer), Tracy Pakosta (Co-President Scripted Programming, NBC), Maggie Carey (Director), and Payman Benz (Director).

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.