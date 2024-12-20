Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: A Thousand Blows, steven knight

A Thousand Blows: New Steven Knight Series Hits Hulu This February

Hulu set a premiere date for Steven Knight's new 1880s boxing series A Thousand Blows, with the first episode set to hit on February 21st.

A Thousand Blows is a new drama heading to Hulu in February from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The six-episode first season is set in the illegal underground boxing world of 1880s Victorian London, naturally. Knight has that old-timey drama corner covered unlike any other. The cast includes Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis, and Robert Glenister.

A Thousand Blows Is A Welcome Return To Pugilistic Action

"A Thousand Blows is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, is determined to destroy Hezekiah, whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."

I mean, who doesn't want to watch the team behind Peaky Blinders do a show boxing in London in the 1880's? One of the underrated aspects of Peaky Blinders was how well done the fight choreography was on that show, so bringing that into a ring-style setting is an exciting proposition. Hulu has to be excited about getting their mitts on Knight's new property as well.

A Thousand Blows will debut on Hulu on February 21st, 2025. This first season will consist of six episodes.

