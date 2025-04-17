Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 1 Finale Preview: For Matty, It All Comes Down to This

For Matty, it all comes down to tonight. Here's our preview of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock Season 1 finale, "Tricks of the Trade."

It all comes down to this, folks. Two hours. Two episodes. We don't know about you, but we're really curious to see where things stand by the time the credits roll on the season finale of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock in terms of the second season. What follows is our updated preview for S01E18 & S01E19: "Tricks of the Trade (Part One and Part Two)," meaning we have the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and five sneak peeks. But with this being the season finale, we've also included a look back at what Bates has had to share about the CBS series and the season finale during her recent visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her panel discussion during Deadline Hollywood's Deadline Contenders TV event.

Matlock Season 1 Finale: Eps. 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One" and "Tricks of the Trade – Part Two" – When Sarah's (Leah Lewis) client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy (David Del Rio) attempts to help her handle the case while Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) contend with a pressing confidential matter. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

