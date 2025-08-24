Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: A Time Slip of 10000 Years: Prime Rose

A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose: Tezuka Movie Gets US Blu-Ray

A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose, a rare and minor classic Osamu Tezuka anime, is getting a Blu-Ray release in North America at last

AnimEigo announced the home media license for A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose during its panel at Anime NYC. The fantasy adventure feature film is based on a manga by legendary creator Osamu Tezuka and will be released as an HD Blu-ray edition next year. AnimEigo and its parent company, MediaOCD, acquired the license from SkySet Entertainment. Osamu Tezuka is widely celebrated as the "Godfather of Manga," and is renowned for revolutionizing the Japanese manga and anime industries with his imaginative characters, pioneering storytelling techniques and prolific output, which included more than 700 manga works and 500 anime episodes, including groundbreaking works like Astro Boy, Black Jack, Princess Knight, and Kimba the White Lion.

In A Time Slip of 10,000 Years: Prime Rose, a powerful entity known as Death Mask hurls Kujukuri City, Japan, and Dallas, Texas, 10,000 years into the future, reshaping them into a ruthless battleground where only the strongest survive. Determined to shatter this tyrant's hold on time itself, Gai Tanbara ventures into the dystopian future. Along the way, he meets Emiya, a fierce warrior fighting to reclaim her city from the darkness. Together, they confront the horrors of a shattered world and the sinister forces threatening the fate of humanity!

The film was originally broadcast for a Japanese TV charity event called 24-Hour Television: Love Saves the Earth. The main character, Prime Rose, also known as Emiya Tachi, became a popular recurring character in the Tezuka universe. The Prime Rose manga was initially serialized in Weekly Shonen Champion from July 1982 to June 1983. However, when the anime project was initially proposed, the manga had not yet finished, so a new story was written specifically for the film. During the early 80s, fantasy-adventure manga featuring cute girls was very popular among manga fans in Japan. Tezuka was intrigued but resisted numerous reader requests for more "fan service" featuring Prime Rose. He eventually moved on to other projects, but in 1983, his manga was adapted into the feature-length animated film, with Prime Rose portrayed as he had initially intended her. Prime Rose also appeared in Astro Boy: Omega Factor, where she had a prominent role as Daichi Tokugawa's girlfriend and the daughter of Acetylene Lamp.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!