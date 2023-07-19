Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Doc Hammer, Jackson Publick, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, The Venture Bros, trailer

The Venture Bros. Creators Wanted Season 8, Talk Changes Made For Film

The Venture Bros. creators Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer on wanting Season 8 & a special to wrap series and what was cut for "Baboon Heart."

With Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart about to have its big screening at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend (without Publick & Hammer due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes), it's hard for fans to forget one a long-strange trip it's been to get here. Originally set to return for an eighth season, Publick confirmed back in September 202o that the popular animated series had been canceled. And yet, it never really felt like it was quite the end for all of the parties involved. And then, in May 2021, Adult Swim announced that "The Venture Bros." would return – not for Season 8 but for a "long-form special" (as Publick described it).

"It might have been getting close to time to say goodbye for a while, just as creative people," Publick shared during an interview with Mashable prior to the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. "But yeah, I really wanted that eighth season, at least. An eighth season and a special would have been a little nicer." Hammer added, "We had something planned. They said, 'No, but how about this?' And we said, 'We'll see what we can do.' And this [The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart] is what we did." It's clear that dropping from a season's worth of episodes to an animated film would require some things not making the cut – and that included the introduction of two new villains, more screen time for Hank & Dean's storylines, and… wait for it… "I'll be honest; there would have been some more Brock in there. That's a bummer," Publick shared. For Hammer, losing the scenes with NYC gangster Wide Wale and his daughter Sirena hit hard. Publick added, "It was a bummer to lose Wide Wale and St. Cloud and a brief Sirena scene that would have been nice as a button for her."

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart Preview

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at Bleeding Cool's exclusive clip – followed by a look back at the official trailer, previously-released previews, and other intel we have on the animated series finale:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

In the clip below, Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) looks to Dr. Orpheus (Steven Rattazzi), aka "Magic Guy," for help in finding Hank. But it's not long before Dr. Orpehus realizes that Dean is hiding something (and make sure to stay for the great "E.T." name-drop):

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

