A Very Royal Scandal: Michael Sheen Is Prince Andrew in Royal Drama

A Very Royal Scandal, a miniseries about Prince Andrew's disastrous, career-ending Emily Maitlis interview, hits Prime Video on Sept. 19th.

A Very Royal Scandal is a new Prime miniseries about that disastrous BBC interview Prince Andrew had with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis. If you're getting a sense of deja vu, that's because Netflix already streamed a TV movie about the same subject called Scoop back in April, which starred Gillian Anderson as Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Randy Andy. The new series stars Michael Sheen as the disgraced prince and Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis and will premiere on Amazon Prime on September. 19th. The series retelling runs three episodes and will revisit the 2019 interview that effectively brought down the prince and ended his role in public life. Because he came across as a totally creepy guy who apparently never sweats – and said something weird about Pizza Hut. The interview was later described by pundits as less a car crash than "a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion."

As the official synopsis for A Very Royal Scandal goes, "One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. A Very Royal Scandal follows the action of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the ground-breaking event itself, and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever."

Scoop was based on two chapters in the book by Newsnight producer and celeb booker Sam McAlister, who was played by Billie Piper in the Netflix movie. McAlister was mot at the Amazon promotional event. A Very Royal Scandal is directed by Julian Jarrold and written by Jeremy Brock. It is produced by Blueprint Television for Amazon MGM Studios and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television. Karen Thrussell, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, Jeremy Brock, Jarrold, and Maitlis serve as executive producers. Josh Hyams serves as a producer on the series.

This is the latest in the …Scandal series, which has seen Amazon co-produce A Very British Scandal (which was created and written by Russell T. Davies because there's a Doctor Who connection to everything!) and A Very English Scandal with the BBC. The BBC, which produced and broadcast the original interview, is not involved with A Very Royal Scandal. It's pretty much Maitlis' show here.

