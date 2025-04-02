Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary: Here's Our S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift" Preview

Could an open house/car wash be the key? Here's our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary, S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift."

After last week saw Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and the rest of the school deal with life post-Ava (Janelle James), could Janine (Quinta Brunson) have a plan to get Ava – and some funding – back to the school? That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Brunson's Abbott Elementary. In S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift," an open house turned fundraising carwash could be the key – right? I mean, what could go wrong? Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery – along with a sneak peek that dropped this afternoon.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episodes 19 & 20 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift": The Abbott teachers turn their open house into a carwash to help raise money for the school.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce it.

