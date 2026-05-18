Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kellanova, miller lite, Molson Coors, pringles

Pringles Confirmed They're Bringing Back Miller Lite Flavors

Kellanova revealed they are bringing back the Miller Lite flavors to Pringles, with two different flavor profiles this Summer.

Article Summary Pringles is bringing back its Miller Lite collaboration for summer with two new limited-edition backyard BBQ flavors.

New Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger blends tangy beer cheese, juicy burger taste, and light beer flavor.

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak delivers savory steak, black pepper, and Miller Lite’s hoppy malt finish.

Both Pringles Miller Lite flavors launch at retailers nationwide in May and will be available while supplies last.

Kellanova revealed that they are bringing back the Miller Lite flavors to Pringles this Summer, with two different flavor profiles for people to enjoy. As you may recall, last year, the company partnered with Molson Coors to bring two BBQ flavors to the popular potato chip brand, as they had created a Chicken and a Beer Brat option. This year, they're changing things up a little as they are offering a Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger flavor, and a Pringles x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak flavor, both of which harken to foods cooked at backyard BBQs around the country. We have more details about both flavors for you here as you'll see them popping up in grocery stores sometime this month.

Pringles Returns To The Backyard BBQ With Two New Miller Lite Flavors

No need for a grill—limited-edition Pringles x Miller Lite crisps perfectly combine your favorite beer-infused backyard flavors, bringing all the best flavors of a cookout into a single can of snackable crisps. From Cheese Burger to Beer-Braised Steak, each mouthwatering Pringles flavor tastes like your favorite grilled foods and tantalizes taste buds with Miller Lite's hoppy, malt beer aroma. This grilling season, fans can get their hands on both Pringles x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak and Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger at retailers nationwide starting in May, available while supplies last.

New Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Cheese Burger combines the beloved sharp and tangy flavors of beer cheese with the satisfying taste of a juicy burger, expertly finished with the smooth, refreshing flavor of the Original Light Beer.

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak delivers a char-grilled, tender steak flavor with notes of savory umami and mild black pepper, balanced by the hop-forward, malted character and crisp finish inspired by Miller Lite.

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