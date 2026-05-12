Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Banana Ball, Banana Bowl, disney, Savannah Bananas

Banana Bowl Heading To Disney+ As Savannah Bananas Fever Continues

The Savannah Bananas and the Banana Bowl took their relationship with Disney to the next level, with the featured game streaming on Disney+.

Banana Bowl 2026 will air on Disney+. The Banana Ball league of professional baseball, home of the mega-popular Savannah Bananas, has entered into a partnership with Disney to air its end-of-the-season extravaganza in October. They promised that all six of the league's teams, including Bananas, will be there. The announcement was made at the Disney upfront presentation on Tuesday, where they also announced that the Savannah Bananas second baseman Jackson Olsen will compete on the next season of Dancing With The Stars. Deadline had the news.

Banana Bowl & The Savanah Bananas Are A Gold Mine For Disney

Disney has tied itself firmly to the league and its most popular team. Disneyland hosted a Savannah Bananas night, and the league will play a game at ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Disney World Resort at the end of this month, with the Party Animals against the Loco Beach Coconuts. In July, Banana Ball takes over near the ESPN campus at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut, featuring the Party Animals and Indianapolis Clowns. The league and the Savannah Bananas also have an exclusive broadcast deal for 25 games this year, packaged on the ESPN app and Disney+.

Basically, for those who are not familiar, this is baseball in the style of the Harlem Globetrotters, and it is massively popular. The six teams in the league sell out wherever they go, including games in Yankee Stadium, and ratings have been through the roof. Disney was wise to tie itself to this, and it is only getting more popular with both casual sports fans and diehards. This is just a natural fit, and it might end up helping to save ESPN, as sports rights get more and more expensive and these networks have to look for alternatives. It would be hard to find one better than this.

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