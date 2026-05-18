Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sonic Drive-In

Nerdy Food Sonic Drive-In Introduces Four Frozen Refresher Drinks

Sonic Drive-In has a new set of summer drinks coming out as they revealed four new flavors for the Frozen Refreshers, coming soon

Article Summary Sonic Drive-In launches four Frozen Refresher drinks for summer, adding icy twists to its fruit-and-green-tea lineup.

New Sonic Drive-In flavors include Watermelon Peach, plus frozen Mango Peach, Strawberry Passion Fruit, and Berry Citrus.

The limited-time Watermelon Peach Refresher is also available in still or sparkling versions for a cool summer boost.

Sonic Drive-In offers the new 20-ounce Frozen Refreshers for $2.99 nationwide through May 31, starting May 18.

Sonic Drive-In has revealed four new summer options to try and beat the heat, as they revealed the new Frozen Refresher drinks to come out later this month. Coming out on May 18 as part of their drinks menu, the company will introduce Mango Peach, Strawberry Passion Fruit, and Berry Citrus flavors that you can get in a frozen variation, giving you a tall drink that might also help quench more than your thirst in the process. We have more info about it below, as the company will be offering them at a special introductory price of $2.99 for a 20-ounce size at all of their locations nationwide through May 31.

Sonic Drive-In Introduces Frozen Refreshers

The Frozen Refresher lineup features frozen versions of the brand's three existing flavors of Sonic Refreshers – Mango Peach, Strawberry Passion Fruit, and Berry Citrus – alongside a new seasonal standout: Watermelon Peach. The limited-time Watermelon Peach Refresher blends two bold summer fruits into a cool, energizing escape, available in frozen, still, or sparkling varieties. All four Frozen Refresher flavors are crafted to satisfy a sweet craving while keeping things light and refreshing with real fruit and green tea.

Watermelon Peach Frozen Refresher: A bold blend of watermelon and peach purees, paired with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy Refresher

Mango Peach Frozen Refresher: A bright fusion of mango and peach purees, paired with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy Refresher

Strawberry Passion Fruit Frozen Refresher: A delicious mix of real strawberries and passion fruit puree, paired with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy Refresher

Berry Citrus Frozen Refresher: A juicy blend of wildberry and blueberry purees with a squeeze of real lemon, paired with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy Refresher

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