Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Disney Villainous, Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing

Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing Announced For Summer 2026

Who will tell the Disney villains' side of the story? You will in the latest Disney Villainous board game, Darkness Brewing, coming soon!

Article Summary Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing arrives Summer 2026 as a Target exclusive, bringing four villains together for $30.

Play as the Sanderson Sisters, Maleficent, the Evil Queen, or Ursula in this new Disney Villainous release.

Each Disney Villainous character has a unique win condition, from defeating Snow White to claiming Ursula’s prizes.

Ravensburger says Darkness Brewing is designed as a bigger-box Disney Villainous entry that is great for new players.

Ravensburger has revealed an all-new Disney Villainous title on the way this Summer, as they unveiled Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing. The game features four of Disney's classic villains across four different properties, as they attempt to retell their story from their own point of view. All you need to do is turn the tables on your foe, the main character for each of their stories, and become victorious while trying to prevent your fellow villains from reaching that goal before you. We have more details from the company below as the game is being sold as a Target exclusive for $30, set to be released on July 5, 2026.

Who Will Tell Your Story in Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing?

In Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing, players can re-tell their favorite stories from the point of view of some favorite Disney Villains: the Sanderson Sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus, Maleficent from Disney's Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Each player races to be the first to achieve their own devious objectives while leveraging unique abilities and thwarting their opponents with Villain-scheming strategy. This new box also includes special movers with an alternate, gradient finish.

The heart of gameplay is simple. Move your Villain's sculpted mover, use actions to play your cards, and draw from your opponents' Fate deck to disrupt their carefully made plans with meddling heroes. But as in all Villainous games, each villain's objective is unique. As Ursula, you must have the Trident and the Crown at your lair. As The Evil Queen you must defeat Snow White. As Maleficent, you must have at least one Curse at each location in the realm. As The Sanderson Sisters, you will need to defeat a Hero with the Life Potion.

"For our established players and fans of Disney Villainous, our standard, two-Villain, and occasional single-villain offerings are the perfect way to grow their collections," said Brenna Noonan, Games Product Manager for Ravensburger North America. "New players, though, they want to have a few more options to choose from when they first dive into the game. The introduction of a popular character like The Sanderson Sisters ahead of the game's tenth anniversary is the perfect time for us to launch a bigger box of Villains so new fans of Disney's Hocus Pocus can buy one product and start playing immediately."

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