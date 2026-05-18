Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: hope

Hope: The Official Teaser Trailer Has Been Released And It Rules

Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, NEON has released the first teaser trailer for Hope, and you need to watch it because it rules.

Article Summary NEON has released the official Hope teaser trailer online following the film’s Cannes premiere, and it makes an immediate impact.

The Hope teaser appears to be the same footage shown at CinemaCon, where it drew one of the strongest reactions of the event.

Early buzz for Hope out of Cannes is positive, while the teaser keeps the story mysterious and reveals only the bare essentials.

Na Hong-Jin’s Hope is set to premiere in theaters later this fall after debuting as part of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Two films at CinemaCon elicited a visceral reaction from the entire room when their footage premiered. One of them was the absolutely horrific scene that Searchlight premiered from Whatfall, and the other was the teaser trailer for Hope, which premiered at the tail end of the NEON presentation. The lucky people who managed to make their way out to the Cannes Film Festival have seen the film, and so far, things are sounding pretty positive. NEON dropped some early images for us to see earlier this month, but the first teaser trailer has now arrived online. It appears to be the same one that premiered at CinemaCon, and I'm just going to tell you to watch it because it's one of those rare teaser trailers where the editing is so good that you just need to let it unfold and check back in once you've watched the entire thing.

All right, now that you've watched that teaser, how are we feeling? Seeing it a month later, I can tell you it hits just as hard now as it did then. We can hope the film isn't spoiled too much by this Cannes premiere, since the early teaser is doing a very good job of telling us just enough while also telling us almost nothing.

Hope: Summary, Release Date

In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, police chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung- min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung- ki (Zo In-Sung), set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-Jin, stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Hope is part of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will premiere in theaters later this fall.

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