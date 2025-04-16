Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary S04 Finale Preview; "Always Sunny" Crossover Teaser

Here's our preview of tonight's Abbott Elementary Season 4 finale and a teaser for the next crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Why is this preview of ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary extra special? Because it's actually a double preview! First up, we have the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for the Season 4 finale, S04E22: "Please Touch Museum." But just when you thought tonight would be the last night for some AE goodness until next season, FX Networks dropped a teaser for the Season 17 premiere of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with the July 9th episode offering Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Olson), and Frank's (DeVito) side of the big crossover event – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Finale: "Please Touch Museum" Preview

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 22: "Please Touch Museum " – Abbott Elementary goes on a schoolwide field trip to the Please Touch Museum, which has some of the older kids skeptical.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce it.

