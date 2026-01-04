Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cbs evening news, opinion

ABC News Shows Why Follow-Ups Matter; Take Note, CBS Evening News

ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos showed CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil why follow-up questions are essential.

Article Summary ABC's This Week highlights the importance of follow-up questions during interviews.

CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil failed to dig deeper with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Key topics like Venezuela, Iran, and congressional approval are glossed over without real follow-up.

George Stephanopoulos at ABC demonstrates tough, necessary pushback with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In light of the Trump Administration announcing that the U.S. had launched a military strike against Venezuela to arrest its leader, Nicolás Maduro, and that the U.S. would begin running the country for the foreseeable future, CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil ended up making his debut on Saturday evening instead of Monday. While the video segments were informative and Charlie D'Agata, CBS News' senior national security correspondent, provided solid reporting throughout, it was Dokoupil's interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth that was the big red flag. The surface questions were nothing that you wouldn't expect to be asked of a seasoned journalist. However, having Hegseth on for that much of the half-hour and not following up on a number of key things he said isn't a good sign that CBS News' CBS Evening News has an interest in digging deeper and following up.

When Dokoupil asked Hegseth if he would seek Congress's approval if boots on the ground are needed in Venezuela, Hegseth said they would seek to "keep Congress involved." That's not even close to being the same thing, but the interview moved on. That was also the case when it came to Hegseth's comments involving Iran's nuclear program, the comparisons between Venezuela and the invasion of Iraq in the 90s, and more. After a while, it began to feel more like an infomercial for Hegseth than a journalistic interview. On Sunday, ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos offered Dokoupil and CBS News head Bari Weiss a masterclass on why follow-up questions matter.

Speaking with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ABC News' George Stephanopoulos addressed some of the questions surrounding the justification for the military strike on Venezuela. Specifically, how the Trump Administration could argue that it went after Maduro for drug trafficking when Trump recently pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who was sentenced in 2024 to 45 years in prison for allegedly creating "a cocaine superhighway to the United States," according to prosecutors. You can check out the entire interview above, but the segment highlighted below finds Stephanopoulos following up and pushing back on Rubio as he noted that Maduro was indicted without adding that Hernández was actually convicted in a court of law:

Stephanopoulos: He said, you cannot credibly argue that drug trafficking charges demand invasion in one case while issuing a pardon in another. What's your response? Rubio: In the case of Maduro, look, it's very simple. This guy was indicted. Stephanopoulos: Hernandez was… pic.twitter.com/eI9QDLvbs7 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 4, 2026 Show Full Tweet

