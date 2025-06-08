Posted in: ABC, Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: ABC, fox news, opinion

ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Over Tweets; Meanwhile, FOX "News"?

ABC News has suspended correspondent Terry Moran over posts about Trump lackey Stephen Miller, while FOX "News" basks in the double standard.

Even though we live in a world where FOX "News" pretty much takes a sledgehammer to the basic foundations of news, journalism, and telling the truth, Disney CEO Bob Iger's ABC News has made the decision to suspend senior national correspondent Terry Moran over some opinions he shared on social media about Trump lackey Stephen Miller. Referring to the Trump's deputy chief of staff as a "world class hater," Moran went on to explain the difference between Trump's brand of hate "Megamind's" brand of hate. "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate," Moran wrote of Miller. "Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment."

"ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation," a spokesperson for ABC News said in a statement. The move comes nearly two months after Moran embarrassed Trump during an ABC News interview after Trump tried passing off a photoshopped image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia as being legit, only to get shut down hard.

Of course, it didn't take long for Trumpers like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (Maybe Pam Pondi? We get them confused), VP JD Vance (remember him?), and Miller to chime in – but who cares what they had to say? As we said from the jump, as long as FOX "News" gets to call itself a news channel instead of a 24/7 propaganda machine for Trump and the GOP, what they have to say means nothing. All of their pearl-clutching and "righteous indignation" is nothing more than a steaming pile of hypocrisy. Want to know the difference between ABC News and FOX "News"? If Moran worked for FOX "News" and posted something like that about President Joseph Biden or anyone in his cabinet, he would've gotten a pay raise, and Jesse Watters would have to spend less time during prime time obsessing about men's mouths and the nation needing a "daddy."

