ABC's TIME100: The World's Most Influential People: Your Viewing Guide

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and with a performance by Ed Sheeran, here's your viewing guide to ABC's TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People.

Back in April, TIME unveiled its 2025 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world – leaders who are shaping our world today and helping to define its future. While you can check out the complete 2025 TIME100 list online, some of the folks honored included Ted Sarandos, Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles, Jon M. Chu, Gisèle Pelicot, Hozier, Rashida Jones, Jalen Hurts, Scarlett Johansson, Snoop Dogg, Claudia Sheinbaum, Nicole Scherzinger, Ed Sheeran, Demi Moore, Raquel Willis, Nikki Glaser, David Muir, Rosé, Kwame Onwuachi, Danielle Deadwyler, Kristen Bell, Willy Chavarria, Miuccia Prada, Amy Griffin, and more. But what's the point of having a list like that if you don't have events to honor those who made it? Before April wrapped, a lot of famous folks from a lot of different fields (music, acting, sports, politics, medicine, and more) gathered together for the TIME100 Summit—and then got a chance to really kick back and celebrate at the TIME100 Gala.

Tonight, ABC will showcase highlights from the gala during TIME100: The World's Most Influential People (running from 10:01 pm to 11 pm EDT; streaming the next day on Hulu). Hosted by artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, the primetime special features performances by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and singer-songwriter Myles Smith. In addition, the special features the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Olympic gymnast and advocate Simone Biles, as well as special remarks from members of this year's list, including actress Blake Lively, former tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Wiliams, actor Kristen Bell, CEO of CAMFED Angelina Murimirwa, and more. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released for the event, followed by a series of video featurettes spotlighting the event and a number of those being honored.

ABC's "TIME100" television special was created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award-winning television and film division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G.

