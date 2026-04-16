Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Matt LeBlanc

Flint: CBS Gives Matt LeBlanc Cop Drama Development Green Light

CBS has given a series development green light for the new cop drama Flint, starring and executive-produced by Matt LeBlanc (Friends).

Article Summary CBS greenlights development for Flint, a new cop drama starring and executive-produced by Matt LeBlanc.

Flint follows a burned-out LAPD detective who tries to get fired after his retirement is unexpectedly delayed.

The series is written and executive-produced by Evan Katz, known for his work on 24.

If picked up, Flint will mark Matt LeBlanc’s first dramatic series lead after years in comedy TV.

CBS has apparently greenlit a development room for a few shows, including a new cop drama called Flint, which will be executive-produced by actor Matt LeBlanc. According to Deadline, the show will be written and executive produced by Evan Katz (24), as the series will feature LeBlanc in the leading role as a burned-out LAPD detective who is set to retire from the force, until he unexpectedly learns that the city has extended the retirement age by five years, as he was a week away from leaving it altogether.

Stuck in this new predicament, his new goal is to get himself fired so he can collect his pension immediately upon termination. This includes breaking useless rules, disobeying orders, and acting disrespectfully to everyone in power who he believes deserves to be read the riot act. Which, unfortunately, earns him more respect and makes him a better detective on the force.

LeBlanc Looks To Return To TV With New CBS Cop Drama Flint

If the series actually comes to be, this will be the first dramatic series lead role of LeBlanc's career, as he is best known for playing Joey Tribbiani for ten years on the NBC sitcom Friends and its spin-off, Joey, for two seasons. LeBlanc has also had a handful of other roles, including being one of the leading cast members on the CBS show Man With a Plan for four seasons, playing a fictionalized version of himself on Episodes, and serving as a presenter on several incarnations of Top Gear.

Where exactly the show would fit in the CBS lineup is another question that doesn't seem to have an immediate answer, as the network's lineup seems to be pretty steady when it comes to dramas. Our guess is that if it doesn't end up on a Friday Night in cop territory, it will likely head for the weekends, possibly helping rebuild Saturday nights beyond being a night for encore shows.

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