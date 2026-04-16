Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Going Dutch

Going Dutch S02E11 "General Dearest" Preview: Stroopsdorf Takeover?

Things aren't looking good for Stroopsdorf in our look at FOX's Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch S02E11: "General Dearest."

Article Summary Stroopsdorf faces a hostile takeover in Going Dutch S02E11: "General Dearest" on FOX.

General Martin's arrival and her secret plan threaten the base's leadership and trust.

Romance heats up between Shah and Maggie amid escalating military tensions on base.

Preview for the season finale teases Maggie's bold plan to reclaim Stroopsdorf from the takeover.

With next week bringing the season finale, we've got a look at what the penultimate episode of FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper and Hilary Winston's Denis Leary & Taylor Misiak-starring military comedy Going Dutch Season 2 has to offer. This week, S02E11: "General Dearest," it's the beginning of… a takeover of Stroopsdorf?!? No, we're absolutely not kidding – and based on the overviews and images for tonight's episode and next week's season ender, the battle for control will continue into S02E12: "NATOcean's Eleven."

Going Dutch S02E11 & Season 2 Finale Previews

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 11: "General Dearest" – Due to flooding from a massive storm, The Colonel invites General Martin and her troops to stay at Stroopsdorf. But when her secret plan to seize control of the base is exposed, the romantic reunion turns into a battle of trust. And while chaos brews, Shah and Maggie turn up the heat on their romance.

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 12: "NATOcean's Eleven" – General Martin launches a takeover of the base and plans to fire its entire staff. Refusing to stand by, Captain Maggie devises a bold plan to reclaim Stroopsdorf and restore the Colonel's command. Meanwhile, Major Shah grapples with a midlife crisis.

In FOX's Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

The series also stars Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Laci Mosely (iCarly, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Nine Perfect Strangers). Joe Morton (Scandal, Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), and Kristen Johnston (Leanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun) are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba.

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