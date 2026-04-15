Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary: Our S05E20 "Night Out" & Season 5 Finale Preview

Janine and Gregory?!? Here are our previews for Abbott Elementary S05E20: "Night Out," S05E21: "Ava & Fest," and the Season 5 finale.

Article Summary Janine and Gregory's big relationship shake-up sets the stage for a dramatic "Night Out" in S05E20.

Melissa, Barbara, and Mr. Johnson bring comedy with their own movie night in the latest episode.

Get an early look at S05E21's Ava Fest, where Ava pulls out all the stops for her signature event.

Season 5 finale heads to Miami, promising more twists and heartfelt moments with the Abbott crew.

Do we think that Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) were moving too fast by living together? Definitely. Did we want them to break up because of everything that went down last week? Noooooo!!!! Unfortunately, that's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary. Along with an official overview and trailer for S05E20: "Night Out," we've also included an image gallery and sneak peek. Following that, we have overviews for S05E21: "Ava & Fest" and the Season 5 finale, S05E22: "Miami."

Abbott Elementary S05E20 – S05E21 & Season 5 Finale Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 20: "Night Out" – Janine and Gregory have a night out. Meanwhile, Melissa, Barbara, and Mr. Johnson have a movie night.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 21: "Ava & Fest" – It's Ava Fest, and Ava's determined to make it her biggest yet.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 22: "Miami" – Rumors begin to swirl when the Abbott crew is in Miami for PECSA weekend.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!