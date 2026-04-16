Posted in: Casting, Cinemacon, Disney, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, disney, hailee steinfeld, hexed, rashida jones

Hexed Voice Cast Stars Hailee Steinfeld And Rashida Jones

Disney announced that Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones will voice the leads in its upcoming animated film Hexed, releasing on Thanksgiving.

Article Summary Disney revealed Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones as the voice leads in its upcoming animated film Hexed.

Hexed follows a teen and her Type-A mom who discover her unusual traits may actually be magical powers.

Directors Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand helm the original story, hitting theaters on November 25.

Hexed follows Disney's massive Thanksgiving hits Moana 2 and Zootopia 2, both of which topped $1 billion.

Hexed has its two stars, as Disney announced at CinemaCon tonight that Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones will voice the main characters of the latest animated offering from the studio, releasing in theaters on November 25. Hailee Steinfeld plays the teenage lead, Billie Doe, with Rashida Jones voicing her mother. Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand are directing, based on an original story. Hexed follows a teenager and her Type-A mom as they discover that what makes her unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic upside down.

Will Hexed Continue The Disney/Thanksgiving Dominance?

Disney has dominated the Thanksgiving holiday at the box office for a long time, but they really set itself apart over the last couple of years. The holiday is when they released Moana 2 and Zootopia 2, which both went on to gross over $1 billion and play for weeks upon weeks in theaters, becoming global phenomena. Hexed will have quite a lot to live up to in that regard, which leads Disney to release Avengers: Doomsday less than a month later, on December 18. Both films were shown at the presentation tonight and appeared well-received, according to online reports. Can you imagine how dominant Disney will be at the box office this holiday season if this and The Avengers perform as they should? Man.

Not much else is publicly known about Hexed at this point, but both actresses are very talented and should be able to bring in the bucks for the studio. What a great 2026 Disney is about to have at the box office, starting with Devil Wears Prada 2 and running to Avengers. Like most Disney fans, we all hope that Hexed will enter the pantheon of classic animated films in there as well.

Hexed releases in theaters on November 25.

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