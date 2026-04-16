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The Hunting Party S02E10 "Byron May": Was The Wrong Man Convicted?

Bex and the team have some life-or-death questions they need answered in tonight's episode of NBC's The Hunting Party, S02E10: "Byron May."

During tonight's episode of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party, Bex (Roxburgh) and the team have two very important questions they need to answer. Where is serial killer "Byron May" (the name of tonight's episode)? Is the wrong person serving jail time as the Eastside Ripper? The bigger question for fans: will the series get a third season, considering how strong its streaming numbers have been on Netflix? Here's a look at our updated preview of tonight's case:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 10: "Byron May" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 10: "Byron May" – Serial killer Byron May is back on the streets and secretly living inside someone else's home; with his new skills resembling the currently incarcerated Eastside Ripper, suspicions abound whether the wrong man might be in prison. Directed by Bethany Rooney and written by Holly Harold & David Loong.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

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