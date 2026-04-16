Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: LL Cool J, NCIS: New York, Scott Caan
NCIS: New York Sees LL Cool J, Scott Caan Teaming for New CBS Spinoff
CBS's NCIS: New York is bringing back two familiar faces to prime time, with LL Cool J (no stranger to "NCIS") and Scott Caan teaming up.
Article Summary
- LL Cool J and Scott Caan reunite as leads in the new CBS spinoff, NCIS: New York
- LL Cool J reprises his NCIS: Los Angeles role while Caan returns after Hawaii 5-0
- NCIS: New York is written by Scott Gemmill and showrun by Byron Balasco
- Expect major crossovers and familiar faces as NCIS expands its universe into New York
CBS has confirmed they will bring back a couple of familiar faces to the new NCIS: New York series, as LL Cool J and Scott Caan will star in the latest crime drama. Fans of the NCIS franchise will remember LL from NCIS: Los Angeles, where he played NCIS Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna for seven seasons. Meanwhile, Caan returns to the network after starring in the Hawaii 5-0 revival, which ran for 8 years.
According to Variety, the pilot for the new spinoff series was written by Scott Gemmill, an experienced hand on the series, having written all 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles and serving as a showrunner for seven seasons. At the moment, Gemmill serves as writer and creator of The Pitt. What's more, Byron Balasco, who was a writer-producer on the CBS crime drama Without a Trace, as well as the creator of the Audience Network series Kingdom, is set to serve as a showrunner on NCIS: New York.
Taking the Navy Cops To The Big Apple in NCIS: New York
The NCIS series as a whole has had several spinoffs. Aside from the Los Angeles series, CBS has also run NCIS: New Orleans, starring Scott Bakula, for 7 seasons, as well as the Paramount+ exclusive show Tony & Ziva, which lasted only 1 season. We probably won't know until the series hits the upfronts how it will tie into the greater picture of the long-running crime drama's universe, but don't be shocked if you see a ton of crossover in its first season to get it started.
At a press briefing for the show, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said, "LL is like a member of our family at CBS, and he's done pop-ins at NCIS the last two years, and it's been really successful. And the opportunity for Sam Hanna, who is originally from New York but lived in LA for NCIS: LA, to send him back home felt like a really ripe creative space to play in."