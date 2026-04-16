Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: LL Cool J, NCIS: New York, Scott Caan

NCIS: New York Sees LL Cool J, Scott Caan Teaming for New CBS Spinoff

CBS's NCIS: New York is bringing back two familiar faces to prime time, with LL Cool J (no stranger to "NCIS") and Scott Caan teaming up.

Article Summary LL Cool J and Scott Caan reunite as leads in the new CBS spinoff, NCIS: New York

LL Cool J reprises his NCIS: Los Angeles role while Caan returns after Hawaii 5-0

NCIS: New York is written by Scott Gemmill and showrun by Byron Balasco

Expect major crossovers and familiar faces as NCIS expands its universe into New York

CBS has confirmed they will bring back a couple of familiar faces to the new NCIS: New York series, as LL Cool J and Scott Caan will star in the latest crime drama. Fans of the NCIS franchise will remember LL from NCIS: Los Angeles, where he played NCIS Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna for seven seasons. Meanwhile, Caan returns to the network after starring in the Hawaii 5-0 revival, which ran for 8 years.

According to Variety, the pilot for the new spinoff series was written by Scott Gemmill, an experienced hand on the series, having written all 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles and serving as a showrunner for seven seasons. At the moment, Gemmill serves as writer and creator of The Pitt. What's more, Byron Balasco, who was a writer-producer on the CBS crime drama Without a Trace, as well as the creator of the Audience Network series Kingdom, is set to serve as a showrunner on NCIS: New York.

Taking the Navy Cops To The Big Apple in NCIS: New York

The NCIS series as a whole has had several spinoffs. Aside from the Los Angeles series, CBS has also run NCIS: New Orleans, starring Scott Bakula, for 7 seasons, as well as the Paramount+ exclusive show Tony & Ziva, which lasted only 1 season. We probably won't know until the series hits the upfronts how it will tie into the greater picture of the long-running crime drama's universe, but don't be shocked if you see a ton of crossover in its first season to get it started.

At a press briefing for the show, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said, "LL is like a member of our family at CBS, and he's done pop-ins at NCIS the last two years, and it's been really successful. And the opportunity for Sam Hanna, who is originally from New York but lived in LA for NCIS: LA, to send him back home felt like a really ripe creative space to play in."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!