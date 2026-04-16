Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Our S05E16 Preview: Iain Armitage Joins the "Woodstone Royale"

Along with a preview for CBS's Ghosts S05E16: "Woodstone Royale" (with Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage), we look at what's to come this season.

Article Summary Iain Armitage guest stars in Ghosts S05E16 "Woodstone Royale" with a high-stakes poker game at the mansion.

Sam and Jay must raise money for the IRS, leading to big twists and ghosts' misadventures in Season 5.

Preview what's next in S05E17 "The Investor" and the dramatic two-episode Ghosts Season 5 Finale in May.

Get sneak peeks, trailers, and episode overviews for CBS's hit comedy Ghosts and its upcoming episodes.

If you're reading this, then you probably already heard the news. CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts won't be back for its sixth season until the network's 2026-2027 midseason. On the plus side, there will be two one-hour holiday specials dropping in the fall. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S05E16: "Woodstone Royale" (guest-starring Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage). Following that, we have a look at S05E17: "The Investor" (guest-starring Justin Kirk), and then an early look at May 21st's two-part, two-episode Season 5 Finale: S05E21: "Up the Creek" and S05E22: Across the Pond."

Ghosts S05E16 & S05E17; Season 5 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 16: "Woodstone Royale" – Needing to raise a large sum of money to pay the IRS, Sam and Jay agree to host a high-stakes poker game at the mansion. Meanwhile, in an act of generosity, Isaac gifts Jay's recliner to the basement ghosts. Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon) guest stars. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Cortney Carillo.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 17: "The Investor" – When a promising opportunity to save Woodstone is threatened by a personal conflict, Sam and Jay are forced into a difficult choice. Meanwhile, election day arrives as Flower and Isaac go head‑to‑head to become Ghost Representative. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!