Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: ridley scott, the dog stars

The Dog Stars: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Following its debut at CinemaCon, 20th Century Studios has released the official poster, images, and trailer for Ridley Scott's new film, The Dog Stars.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios unveils the first trailer, poster, and images for Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars.

The Dog Stars adapts Peter Heller's bestseller into a post-apocalyptic survival thriller for the big screen.

The film follows Hig, a pilot seeking hope in a harsh world after a mysterious radio transmission changes everything.

The Dog Stars hits theaters exclusively on August 28, continuing 20th Century's strong August release strategy.

It premiered at CinemaCon, but 20th Century Studios didn't wait long to let everyone see Ridley Scott's new film. Scott has been all over the place in terms of quality for the last couple of years, but this adaptation of a best-selling book looks like something that not only has broad audience appeal, but also something that Scott could have a lot of fun with. The concept itself doesn't seem too off the wall, but execution is everything, and when you're working with someone like Scott, it's going to make all the difference. The first trailer, poster, and images have dropped, and this is another August release from 20th Century. They've been doing pretty well in August over the last couple of years with franchise IP (Alien: Romulus and Predator: Badlands). Now we need to see if they can make an original film work in August.

The Dog Stars: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller's captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars debuts exclusively in theaters on August 28.

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