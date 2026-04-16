Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios

Former Marvel Studios Senior Designer "Still in Shock" Over Layoffs

Anthony Francisco, former Marvel Studios Senior Designer, shared that he was "still in shock and processing" Disney's layoff decisions.

Article Summary Disney laid off about 1,000 employees, hitting Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment hard across departments.

Marvel Studios' Visual Development Department was nearly dissolved, impacting longtime MCU artists and designers.

Anthony Francisco, former Senior Designer, expressed shock over Disney's decision to end the department.

Francisco, who helped craft iconic MCU characters, called it the end of an era and a sign of tough times ahead.

Earlier this week, the news broke that The Walt Disney Company was laying off approximately 1,000 employees. In terms of specifics, reports indicated that New York's Marvel Entertainment and Burbank's Marvel Studios would see approximately 8% of their workforce let go (though Disney reportedly takes issue with that number). The layoffs hit most of the departments in both, including film and television production, comics, and other areas – though cuts to visual development are expected to be sizeable. Reportedly, Marvel Studios is moving forward with "a small team to oversee the hiring of artists on a project-by-project basis who will be outside contractors going forward." That means nearly all of the Marvel Studios Visual Development Department was let go – the team of artists, illustrators, character designers, environment designers, and other specialists who were responsible for how the MCU films and series looked over the years.

Since the news hit, we've been hearing from quite a few folks on social media who've been personally and professionally impacted by Disney's layoffs. Anthony Francisco, former Marvel Studios Senior Designer who helped design MCU characters such as Okoye, Nakia, and Loki, and worked on projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, took to Instagram to honor the Marvel Studios Visual Development Department and shate his thoughts on what Disney's move means.

"My dream job for 9 years (2012-2021) – Legendary Marvel Studios Visual Development Department has brought so much. I am grateful that I was part of this amazing journey, creating iconic characters for the MCU. I am still in shock and processing why Disney dissolved the department. This is very sad and clearly a sign of tough times ahead and the end of an era! It was a great 20 year run," Francisco wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image gallery from his nine-year run at Marvel Studios. Here's a look:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!