Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, TV, Wizards of the Coast, YouTube | Tagged: Dungeon Masters, dungeons & dragons

Dungeons & Dragons: WotC Previews Actual Play Series Dungeon Masters

Wizards of the Coast's Dungeons & Dragons actual play series Dungeon Masters is set for YouTube, with Jasmine Bhullar as the Dungeon Master.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast launches Dungeon Masters, a new Dungeons & Dragons actual play series on YouTube.

Jasmine Bhullar leads a star-studded cast adventuring through D&D's official upcoming source material.

The first campaign arc explores Ravenloft, tying into the new Ravenloft: The Horrors Within release.

Fans can experience unreleased content and enjoy an original score by Grammy-nominated David Arkenstone.

Wizards of the Coast has announced a brand-new actual play series for Dungeons & Dragons, with Dungeon Masters starting weekly episodes on YouTube this month. The show will feature Jasmine Bhullar in the role of the Dungeon Master, as she will lead a party of four actors comprised of Mayanna Berrin, Christian Navarro, Neil Newbon, and Devora Wilde, into a new adventure centered around one of the latest releases from the company. This is the first time WotC has produced an actual play series of its own since Dice, Camera, Action! (2016-2020), as many of the shows you've seen use their systems but are only tangentially tied to the TTRPG. We have more details from the company's announcement here, as the first two episodes will air on April 22 on the D&D YouTube channel.

Dungeon Masters Brings Dungeons & Dragons to Life From Wizards of the Coast

Bringing together an acclaimed lineup of talent from across gaming, television, and streaming, Dungeon Masters stars Jasmine Bhullar (DesiQuest, Dimension 20) as the Dungeon Master, Mayanna Berrin (Dispatch, StoryQuest), Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why, Forgotten Realms: Tears of Selune), Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III), and Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate III). Dungeon Masters will give fans an opportunity to play unreleased content on D&D Beyond directly following each episode.

The first campaign arc unfolds within the world of Ravenloft, plunging viewers into a dark and atmospheric setting filled with mystery, suspense, and gothic horror. This campaign arc ties into the newly announced Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, releasing June 16, and features unreleased content from the upcoming book. The viewer experience of Dungeon Masters is accentuated by an all-original score from five-time Grammy- nominated composer David Arkenstone, whose work has encompassed television, games, and more.

" Dungeon Masters brings a truly authentic and original experience to our fans, with all of the fun, high-tension moments, drama, and adventure built from official D&D material," said Dan Ayoub, SVP and Head of Dungeons & Dragons at Wizards of the Coast. "In many ways, Dungeon Masters is our love letter to the actual play shows that have introduced so many to D&D. Our aim with Dungeon Masters is to crystallize all that's great about actual play – the tension, drama, and unpredictable nature – and put our stamp on it with upcoming official source material. We're so excited to see how Dungeon Masters can inspire even more adventure from our players , and in turn, see how they inspire us to make the show better and better."

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