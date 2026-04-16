Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Kane: Episode Final Mixes "Done and Dusted"

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane had some very good post-production news to share about how things are going with Peacock and A24's Crystal Lake.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane confirms all eight episode final mixes are now completed.

Peacock and A24 team up for this Friday the 13th prequel, starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Vorhees.

Kane teases psychological thriller vibes, rivers of blood, and inventive kill sequences in the series.

Cardellini’s performance is described as brilliant and set to surprise viewers when Crystal Lake debuts.

Okay. We know. It's not Friday, and today's date isn't the 13th. But we have a feeling that's not going to matter when we pass along the good news that Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (yes, the awesome It: Welcome to Derry) had to share about Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake. Keeping it short and sweet, Kane announced that the final mixes on all eight episodes "are done and dusted." Of course, what that news also does is increase the number of responses he gets to every post he puts out from this point forward, asking for a trailer by 1,123%.

"All 8 episode final mixes are done and dusted. Which means Coltrane and red wine in a janky air b&b glass. Here's to teevee!!!!" Kane wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, dropping the big update on the "Friday the 13th" prequel series:

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Speaking with EW in December 2025, Kane shared some interesting insights and teases about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane offered about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

He continued, "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry.

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!