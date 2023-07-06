Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, comic con, rick and morty, sdcc, sdcc 2023

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network at SDCC: Rick and Morty, Superman & More

Adult Swim & Cartoon Network's SDCC 2023 panels include Rick and Morty, My Adventures with Superman, The Venture Bros, Metalocalypse & more!

Late last month, we learned that Adult Swim would have another big presence at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with Adult Swim Festival on the Green. But now that the four-day event (plus Preview Night) is getting closer, we're getting a look at the lineup of panels from Adult Swim and Cartoon Network that attendees can expect. Because we know you're going to ask – yes, Rick and Morty will be getting a panel celebrating its past ten years while also teasing a preview of what's to come. In addition, we're getting closer looks at what's to come for My Adventures with Superman, Tiny Toons Looniversity, and Teenage Euthanasia, and the next chapters for The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse. Here's a rundown on what you need to know:

Thursday, July 20th

"The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart"

8:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

Be among the first fans to experience the all-new original animated movie "The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart" with the world premiere screening! Afterward, join the filmmakers and cast for a panel discussion and audience Q&A. "The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart" will be available to own on Digital starting July 21 and on Blu-ray on July 25, 2023.

Friday, July 21st

"Tiny Toons Looniversity"

10:00 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

Congratulations, you've been accepted into ACME Looniversity! Join our esteemed panel of "Tiny Toons Looniversity" academics (aka cast and crew) as they take you on a "campus tour" of Cartoon Network's newest entry into the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees will be treated to a screening of the premiere episode! "Tiny Toons Looniversity" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

"My Adventures with Superman"

11:00 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman like you've never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim's newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of "My Adventures with Superman" as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else we will see in season one and beyond. "My Adventures with Superman" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

"Teenage Euthanasia"

12:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Trophy might be dead and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalyptic near-future and share an exclusive look at the new season. "Teenage Euthanasia" season two premieres Wednesday, July 26 at Midnight on Adult Swim, the next day on Max.

"Metalocalypse: The Army of the Doomstar"

1:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? Join series co-creator Brendan Small and guests as they talk all things "Metalocalypse," reveal footage from the forthcoming film, and discuss the forthcoming album "Dethalbum IV." "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar" will be available to own on Digital and Blu-ray starting August 22, 2023.

"Rick and Morty: 10th Anniversary"

2:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

It hasn't been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of "Rick and Morty" adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season!!

