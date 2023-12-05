Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: adventure time, cartoon network, fionna & cake, max, season 2

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: Max Animated Series Set for Season 2

Showrunner & EP Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will be back for more adventuring, with Max green-lighting a second season.

The adventures will continue! Max has given a Season 2 green light to EP & showrunner Adam Muto's animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, the series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. And now, fans can take comfort in knowing that their journey has at least another season to go…

"To know that the show will continue into a second season feels both wonderful and frankly surreal. Thanks to 'Adventure Time's' creator Pendleton Ward, the team at Max, the talented cast & crew, and the passionate audience who made this possible," Muto shared in a statement when the news of a second season was first announced earlier today.

"As proud stewards of the beloved 'Adventure Time' brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the 'Fionna & Cake' lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!" shared Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, added, "'Fionna & Cake' gave us all the familiar joys from the land of Ooo while pushing the 'Adventure Time' franchise forward. Thanks to Adam Muto and his amazing team for bringing us to all new multiverses and rich new levels of charm, fun, and heart-filled stories. I can't wait to see where they take us next."

When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. The animated series features the vocal talents of Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others. Muto also executive produces, alongside Fred Seibert & Sam Register – with Cartoon Network Studios co-producing.

