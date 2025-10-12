Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Official Trailer Released

Returning to HBO Max on October 23rd, here's the official trailer for EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2.

Season 2 premieres October 23rd on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly until December 25th.

Fionna and Cake continue their multiverse adventures with new faces and high-stakes quests ahead.

This season promises fresh stories, fan-favorite characters, and unique worlds for Adventure Time fans.

We got the good news earlier this week that this weekend's New York Comic Con (NYCC) would bring us the official trailer for the second season of EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. With the animated series set to return on Thursday, October 23rd, that's exactly what we got on Sunday afternoon. After its debut later this month, "Fionna and Cake" will drop one new episode weekly through December 25th.

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this multiverse-hopping series follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake as they discover their own paths forward. After breaking free from their unorthodox origins in Ice King's fantasies, Fionna Campbell and her trusty sidekick-slash-BFF Cake the Cat settle into a new life in their world – while keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov.

After their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. Here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released:

The animated series stars Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch. The recurring guest cast includes Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Matthew Broderick, Kris Collins, Frank Collison, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Harvey Guillén, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Tom Kenny, Marc Maron, Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Olivia Olson, Vico Ortiz, Chelsea Peretti, Jeremy Shada, Hynden Walch, Pendleton Ward, and others. Produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is executive-produced by showrunner Adam Muto, Fred Seibert, and Sam Register.

