Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: KING Art Games, warhammer, Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War IV

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Releases New CGI Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has a new trailer out today, as the team presents the title in glorious CGI majesty

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV drops a stunning new CGI trailer packed with lore and action.

Play as Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, or Adeptus Mechanicus, each with unique commanders and mechanics.

Epic campaigns co-written by Black Library's John French, featuring spectacular CGI and animated cutscenes.

Classic Dawn of War gameplay returns with base-building, expanded melee, skirmishes, and Last Stand mode.

KING Art Games and Deep Silver released a new CGI trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, as they are beginning the big hype for the game's eventual release. The trailer does a really awesome job of bringing fans up to date on where they are in the timeline of this story, as an expedition led by Magos Dominus Nulpherus-1 breaches a dormant Necron Tomb on Kronus, looking for forbidden knowledge. This causes the Necron legions to awaken, leaving the Adeptus Mechanicus to make a decision. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is still being planned for a 2026 launch.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings, and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000's endless, brutal warfare. Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV's epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

The series returns to its roots with classic Dawn of War gameplay and a combat system designed to bring Warhammer 40,000's bloodthirsty combat to life like never before. Grow your force, build your base of operations, specialize your squads, and savor an expanded Sync Kill system that delivers an unprecedented degree of melee combat detail. Enjoy an endlessly replayable collection of game modes, including the return of fan-favorite Last Stand! Fight highly configurable AI battles in Skirmish, or take on the world in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 multiplayer. Wherever you're waging war, use the Painter tool to stamp your own unique personality on your fighting forces, as well as the option to use existing factions from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

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