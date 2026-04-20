Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Makes a Stop in Paris in New Official Season 3 Look

It looks like Wednesday is making a stop in Paris, based on this official look at Netflix and star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 3.

Article Summary Wednesday heads to Paris in the first official look at Netflix's Wednesday Season 3 starring Jenna Ortega.

Filming is underway in Dublin, but Wednesday finds herself near the Eiffel Tower in new promo material.

Season 3 brings back fan favorites and introduces fresh cast members, including Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia.

Showrunners tease new mysteries, Addams Family secrets, and a dark, international twist for Nevermore Academy.

Up until now, we've had some pretty great casting news for the third season of star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday to pass along (more on that below). But now, with production underway in Dublin, we're getting an official look at filming. Spoiler? Unless someone suddenly moved a very famous Paris, France, landmark to Ireland, Wednesday (Ortega) is definitely doing some serious road-tripping…

"From Paris, with dread. De Paris, avec effroi," read the caption to the Instagram post, which included an image of Ortega's Wednesday by her motorcycle – with the Eiffel Tower in the background:

As for the rest of the cast, the third season will also include Emma Myers (Enid), Eva Green (Aunt Ophelia), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Joanna Lumley (Granmama Hester Frump), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and Fred Armisen recurring as Uncle Fester.

Joining the cast this season are Winona Ryder ("Stranger Things") as Tabiths, Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon) as Balthazar, Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders) as Cyrus, Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) as Atticus, and Kennedy Moyer (Task) as Daisy. In addition, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons), Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo's Fire, Brats), and James Lance (Ted Lasso) have been tapped as guest stars.

"It's our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy's gates once more as we begin production on Season Three," said Gough and Millar. "We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary – your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don't say you weren't warned." Director Tim Burton added, "I'm so excited to be back for Season 3, and it's great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine – Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah…makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky."

Speaking with Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival back in November, Ortega touched on how much of a "beautiful actress" Green is, adding that they were "in the middle of the script process" for Season 3, so she was still feeling out what she's looking for when the Netflix series returns. "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia," Green shared when the news was first announced. "This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family." Here's a look at what Ortega had to share about Green joining the cast and where things are at with Season 3:

Jenna Ortega says new #Wednesday cast member Eva Green is a "beautiful actress" and Season 3 is "in the middle of the script process." "I don't want to say too much, I'm sorry!" pic.twitter.com/6hZyhrNRCP — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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