Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, pop-tarts

Liquid Death Launches Pop-Tarts: Frosted Strawberry Iced Tea

Liquid Death has a new limited-time crossover flavor, as they have a new iced tea that tastes like Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Article Summary Liquid Death partners with Kellanova to debut Pop-Tarts: Frosted Strawberry Iced Tea, a limited-time flavor.

This iced tea offers the nostalgic taste of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts with 75% less sugar than usual teas.

Formulated with B vitamins, natural flavors, and a caffeine boost—no artificial sweeteners included.

Now available on Amazon, with grocery and retail rollout planned in May at a lower price point.

Liquid Death has formed a new partnership with Kellanova for a limited-time flavor, as they have launched Pop-Tarts: Frosted Strawberry Iced Tea. Being called Pop-Tarts Carnage, the two sides have come together to put together this awesome flavor of tea that tastes just like the morning pastry food, as if you pulled it from the box, opened the pouch, and decided to drink it. Each can has been brewed to be a lower-sugar Iced Tea that contains B vitamins, no artificial sweeteners, and a boost of caffeine, all designed to be a healthier version of drinking a Pop-Tart. We have more details and the trailer for it here, as it is currently available on Amazon for $16.99 (12oz/12-packs), and will eventually roll out into grocery and retail stores in May for $8.99 (12oz/6-packs).

Drink Your Breakfast Treat With Pop-Tarts: Frosted Strawberry Iced Tea From Liquid Death

Most iced teas are loaded with sugar. Some even more than soda. But these killer cans of flavored iced tea will ambush your taste buds with so much classic tea flavor that you'll never believe they have 75% less sugar than top iced teas. Ingredients include: Water, Agave Nectar, Black Tea, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract (Reb A), Natural Flavor, Caffeine From Green Tea, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12). With lower sugar, huge Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts flavor, and 43mg of caffeine per can, every time you chug one, you'll feel just like a kid again. (Just be careful because you can't be tried as a juvie anymore.)

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

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